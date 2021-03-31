Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich is saddened by the present of Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara are in a delicate moment in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, out of playoff positions and with a very complicated calendar ahead and where it will be very difficult for them to obtain the necessary points to achieve the goal, and he knows that better than anyone Victor Manuel Vucetich.

This was expressed in a press conference by Vucetich prior to the match against Santos Laguna in the match on day 13 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, where he knows how complicated this tournament has been and desperately wants Chivas to achieve that point of reference to get the results.

Read also: Chivas: Alexis Vega “demands” the Sacred Herd to hire Carlos Rodríguez

“Where else I see myself with that desperation, for not achieving something that we achieved in the first tournament and in this one we have been failing something, and we have not been able to find that reference point.”, He declared about the Chivas moment.

“It makes me sad because it is where I least want to have this type of results, with Chivas, which has made an effort to continue playing with Mexican cigars, but the positive results have not occurred and I feel with that responsibility.”

In the current Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, Chivas is in position 16 of the table with 12 points after only two victories, six draws and two defeats.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content