Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich denies failure and asks to stay at Guadalajara

After being thrashed by the Tuzos del Pachuca in el Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the technical director of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Victor Manuel Vucetich, He expressed his desire to continue leading the team for the next tournament, ensuring that he is happy at the Guadalajara club, but he is aware that the decision will be made by the board headed by Ricardo Peláez.

The so-called King Midas hinted at what was already rumored, commenting that the board will submit him to an evaluation for the results obtained in his first year of management with Guadalajara, where they managed to reach a Semifinal in the last tournament and be eliminated in Repechage in his second tournament.

“Of course, without a doubt. I have stated it, I am very happy with the institution, my contract ends at the end of this championship and the decisions that have to be made will be valued and made, and we will be in contact with Ricardo and Amaury. I have already spoken with Ricardo and he will speak with Amaury, and we will be in contact ”, commented Vucetich.

There is no failure. !! “Failure is when you do not achieve anything, here there were a number of points and it is part of the tournament. I am very happy with the institution, it will be valued and they will make the decisions that have to be made “ Víctor M. Vucetich @Chivas pic.twitter.com/QR85nIfhLm – Dame Bola (@DameBolaTrece) May 10, 2021

Regarding the match against Pachuca, Vucetich commented that it seemed a very even game, highlighting the lack of ‘experience’ that his players accused, but in accordance with the performance of the group, ensuring that none of them was directly responsible for the disaster.

“The game was highly contested, the experience factor counts on many occasions; however, I think that the players have been working well, it is not a question of pointing to a player, we all win and lose, the result is for all of us. I am calm and happy with the players, “he said.

To top it off, Vucetich denied that the Clausura 2021 was a failure for Chivas, as many positive aspects of the season could be rescued.

“We had an irregular campaign and there are very positive things, failure is when you achieve absolutely nothing, it is not a question of a result, but there is also production of players, a number of points and it is part of the tournament,” he said.

