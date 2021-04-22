Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich celebrates victory against Rayados and is already preparing the match against Atlas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara won a golden victory in their visit to the Rayados from Monterrey in the pending game they had in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, taking an important leap in the Standings Table and fully entering the Repechage zone with 19 points, settling in ninth place in the standings.

The Chivas They are more alive than ever, so their technical director, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, celebrated the game that his players played against La Pandilla, ensuring that their work and effort allow them to have the classification in their hands, so they already think about what which will be the Clásico Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Also read: Atlas vs Chivas: El Clásico Tapatío will have a duel in the narration between Televisa and TV Azteca

“I think the team played a good match, there have been bad, regular and good moments, today confirming that team’s ability to know how to perform correctly. It is something that has been talked about with the players, that they maintain this rhythm and this football, I think it is a very positive response. “The Classic is coming, the match is just as competitive, we need to rest, but emotionally it is very good for us, we have thought and we have repeated it that we had five finals, today we have two games left to be able to obtain the primary objective of qualifying, “he said.

“Yes we are favorites (for the Classic), we don’t care if we are favorites or not, it is a game that must be played. We will seek to be in the best way and do our best performance ”: Víctor Manuel Vucetich. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/43dGEjeJ22 – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 22, 2021

On the eve of the match against the Atlas Foxes, Vucetich assured that he expects a tough match against his hated rivals, so they cannot fall into overconfidence due to the positive streak they are beginning to build and must be focused on getting others three points and take one more step to qualify for the Playoffs.

“Complicated match against Atlas, the past no longer counts, we must focus on what we have to do and not think about what we did in this match. I believe that it does not matter if we are favorites or not, it is just a game that we have to play and we will try to be in the best way and we will try to do our best ”, commented King Midas

Vucetich took time to talk about forward José Juan Macías, ensuring that little by little he has been regaining his level based on work and camaraderie, in addition to highlighting the great game that Isaac Brizuela and Canelo Angulo had.

“They are going through a great moment, in the case of ‘Rabbit’ he has played well for years and sometimes he has not been given the recognition he deserves, he is a player who does a fantastic teamwork. Angulo is an element that is growing, it is in a process of maturation and it is something that is benefiting us in the actions of the squad, “declared Vuce.

On the other hand, the strategist questioned the participation of Jesús Molina and Chicote Calderón for the weekend’s game against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: