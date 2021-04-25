Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich busts Tigres for the “treatment” of Tuca Ferretti

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara from Victor Manuel Vucetich, assures that he will have to maximize efforts to face the last day of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League against the Tigres, as the Felines will seek to ensure their classification despite the internal pressure due to the possible departure of Ricardo Ferretti.

In that thread, Víctor Manuel Vucetich confessed that regardless of the decision made, the board of directors of the UANL Tigers should try the best to Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.

“It’s the circumstances. I don’t know how the situation is. I could hardly give an opinion. I believe that a man who has given an extraordinary performance in many years requires a different type of treatment ”, he declared.

The Brazilian strategist’s contract ends as soon as Guardians 2021 concludes for the felines.

