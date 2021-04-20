Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich agrees to qualify the Sacred Flock for the Big Party

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara strategist, Victor Manuel Vucetich, was reconciled with the victory after the match against Xolos from Tijuana, so he regained his confidence for the closing of the tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League.

“I think the team found itself, it has been working very well. We should have won many games, but we have been a team that has had failures in the defensive and offensive sector. Confidence and determination are being regained, for this reason the team he won the last game, “he told TUDN.

Vucetich highlighted the support of Ricardo Peláez Y Amaury vergaraFurthermore, the disposition of his players, whom he assured, has never reproached their attitude, as they always seek to improve.

“There has been a lot of communication with all the players, with the board, with Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara, they have supported us. The young people have given themselves, I have not been able to claim that the attitude has not been correct, they have always tried, they have always sought, we are convinced of what has to be done, there is full confidence in the squad, “he said.

The Chivas have their minds set on this tournament closure to face Monterrey in the best way, the Tapatío Clásico against Atlas and finish against Tigres.

“To ensure qualification, a minimum would have to be six points and our aspirations are to win the remaining nine points. I have a commitment, I have assumed it since I started and my commitment continues, I have always taken on challenges of this magnitude ”, he pointed out.

