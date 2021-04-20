Chivas: Uriel Antuna’s new rudeness to the Flock; wink at Club América

After the controversy generated by his comments during the interview with the Spanish youtuber, Zabalive, where he prioritized his personal goals of playing in Europe before achieving collective successes in Chivas, Guadalajara striker Uriel Antuna, he left a new ‘affront’ against the rojiblanca fans, sending a “wink” to Club América.

Antuna winked at the hated rival, the Eagles of America, He had previously declared that he would accept to play for Azulcremas, although this answer came after a hypothetical situation in which he could only choose between retirement and the Coapa team at 23 years of age.

Now, the situation was no longer so ‘extreme’ and the Brujo Antuna left a flirtation with the colors of America in a publication by the illustrator Akyanyme, popularly known for his works referring to the cream club, a team of which he is a fan.

Following the comment in the interview with Zabalive, the artist made an illustration of Uriel Antuna wearing the Club América jersey and a pair of outstretched wings, letting him know that he would ‘be welcome’ in the future at El Nido.

When the situation did not seem to be one of the illustrator’s jokes, everything took an unexpected turn, as Antuna left a like in the artist’s work, something that many took as a new rudeness for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

It is worth mentioning that the player will be entitled to an economic fine of 50 thousand pesos from the Chivas board of directors, this for giving an interview without notifying the communication department of the Herd, something that is against its regulations.

