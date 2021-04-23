Chivas: Uriel Antuna tries to win back the fans by trolling Atlas (Video)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will play one of the most important games of the season this Saturday afternoon against the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Classic Tapatío, so the forward of the Herd, Uriel Antuna, took advantage of the situation of this commitment to try to reconcile with the rojiblanca fans after his unfortunate comments.

Antuna is ‘fought’ with the fans of the chiverío after some statements with the Spanish youtuber Zabalive, earning the boo in the previous home match of the Herd against the Xolos of Tijuana, so this Friday he surprised everyone by publishing a video on his networks social.

“Classic week”, published Antuna, trying to troll the Atlas.

El Brujo had not published content related to Chivas on his Instagram account for about two months, so this harangue video caused a bit of controversy among his followers, because while some showed him loyalty and support, some others asked him to demonstrate on the court that does feel the colors of the Flock.

There are those who if we believe in you Antuna, don’t listen to people who value their players; seriously you are a crack! Come on!!

Wey scores a goal and feast it on the face of the Atlas bar

The only way to respond to the fans is on the field. Stop sucking and breaking it on the court and you will see that the fans will be after you again. come on crack

The best way to say that you want to play in Europe is by winning at Chivas, not speaking to the tabloid media. Go ahead

