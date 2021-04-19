Chivas: Uriel Antuna suffers a blow during Guadalajara training

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara experienced a small scare in the practice this Monday in Verde Valle with a view to the match against the Rayados de Monterrey in their pending match, as the rojiblancos forward, Uriel Antuna, suffered a severe blow to his right leg, a situation that made the coaching staff he heads nervous Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Chivas gambles a large part of their chances of reaching a ticket to the Repechage this Wednesday, when they face La Pandilla del Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium, since a victory against the regios would put them in the play-off zone with two games to go, having the classification in his hands and without depending on other results at the closing of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura.

Antuna suffered a severe blow after a collision with a teammate, lying on the grass for several minutes, needing medical attention, apparently for a right ankle ailment.

Uriel Antuna was with a strong blow in the training of this Monday in Verde Valle. After the respective attention of the doctor he returned to work.

According to unofficial reports, Antuna would have rejoined the practice without any problem, so he would not be at risk of missing Wednesday’s commitment against Monterrey.

Chivas has a complicated tournament closing, as it will play against Rayados, Atlas and Tigres, all in the fight to stay in the Repechage zone or bid for a direct ticket to the Liguilla.

