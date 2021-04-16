Chivas: Uriel Antuna responds against the fans for his criticism of Guadalajara

Uriel antuna, player of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, responded clearly and forcefully to the fans of the Flock noting that he does not understand the harsh criticism that both the team and some team players have received for the tournament they have held in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

During an interview with the Spanish Youtuber Zabalive, El ‘Brujo’ Antuna indicated that many times the Chivas fans, like any other team, do not understand that the players are the first interested in doing things well and that it hurts more than anyone else losing a game.

In addition, he recalled the episode with the Mexican National Team in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic where many fans whistled against José Juan Macías on the Jalisco Stadium field, which he has not fully understood.

“It is a bit complicated, since sometimes you have to side with the fans, who sometimes have to demand when the team is not doing well, but I think that many times they do not put themselves in our shoes, since the players always we want to do our best because that’s what they pay us for ”, he declared.

“Maybe he would be upset as a fan, but sometimes they don’t put themselves in our shoes or how we feel. Sometimes they don’t think the first time they want to give it to everyone, but that means you should stop supporting. ”, He added.

“The truth is that even I felt a bit uncomfortable. You are in your country, with your people, you are winning, I was not playing badly, it comes from an injury and to be booed. When I heard that they were whistling at him, the truth seemed very strange to me since he is one of the most important players in that category. ”, Antuna said on the subject of José Juan Macías.

