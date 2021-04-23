Chivas: Uriel Antuna launched a promise to the fans for the Clásico Tapatío vs Atlas

The player of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Uriel Antuna, promised victory and even a goal to Atlas in the next edition of the Clásico Tapatío, a promise that he launched to the fans who gathered for training this Friday at Verde Valle.

According to a source present in training, while signing autographs, Uriel Antuna promised to score at least one goal and also the victory at the Jalisco Stadium.

“Hello, good afternoon. One, right? Minimum. We are going to win.” Antuna said to the fan who questioned him.

Likewise, before the forecast of a Chivas fan about the match and a 3-1 in favor of Chivas, Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda denied him and assured him that they will leave the goal in zero.

Chivas and Atlas meet this Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, a match that you can follow through the signal of Tv Azteca and TUDN.

