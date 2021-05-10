Chivas: Uriel Antuna is busted for ‘celebrating defeat’ in the Repechage

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara lost 4-2 to the Tuzos del Pachuca in an authentic ‘dance’ given by the Hidalgo team, which knew how to recover from the initial 0-1 with which the Flock in the 10th minute after a shoe from Uriel Antuna, who was busted by a strange celebration in his second goal, when he discounted on the scoreboard in compensation time.

It was the 93rd minute, when the elimination of Chivas It was already more than sung with a humiliating 4-1, so no one understood a ‘strange celebration’ by Uriel Antuna, who challenged the Hidalgo fans with a signal after marking the discount from the penalty area.

Also read: Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich denies failure and asks to stay at Guadalajara

After marking Ustari, Antuna ran towards the goal of Pachuca and rescued the ball to take it to the half court, putting his hand to his ear in a clear signal towards the Hidalgo fans who booed him.

Antuna’s gesture did not go unnoticed by fans of Chivas, Pachuca and various teams, who burst the Flock player, because they did not understand how he dared to launch that celebration when the elimination of Guadalajara was more than decreed.

In social networks, comments of all kinds were launched, from those who recalled that in Chivas ‘everything is celebrated’, to the sweeps; while others assured that Antuna could have ‘forgotten’ that the Repechage is played in a single game, so the discount did not help his team at all at those times.

Also read: Liga MX: The crosses of the Guardians League 2021 were defined