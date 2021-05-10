Chivas: Uriel Antuna is busted for ‘celebrating defeat’ in the Repechage

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara lost 4-2 to the Tuzos del Pachuca in an authentic ‘dance’ given by the Hidalgo team, which knew how to recover from the initial 0-1 with which the Flock in the 10th minute after a shoe from Uriel Antuna, who was busted by a strange celebration in his second goal, when he discounted on the scoreboard in compensation time.

It was the 93rd minute, when the elimination of Chivas It was already more than sung with a humiliating 4-1, so no one understood a ‘strange celebration’ by Uriel Antuna, who challenged the Hidalgo fans with a signal after marking the discount from the penalty area.

After marking Ustari, Antuna ran towards the goal of Pachuca and rescued the ball to take it to the half court, putting his hand to his ear in a clear signal towards the Hidalgo fans who booed him.

Uriel Antuna gesturing to the Pachuca fans with a 4-2 against, is a clear reflection of what Chivas are in the last 30 years. Let him know that there is no second leg, capable and he is happy because they scored 2 away goals. pic.twitter.com/QsvuXe1xz8 – Josh Mendoza ⚽️ (@JoshimarMM) May 10, 2021

Antuna’s gesture did not go unnoticed by fans of Chivas, Pachuca and various teams, who burst the Flock player, because they did not understand how he dared to launch that celebration when the elimination of Guadalajara was more than decreed.

In social networks, comments of all kinds were launched, from those who recalled that in Chivas ‘everything is celebrated’, to the sweeps; while others assured that Antuna could have ‘forgotten’ that the Repechage is played in a single game, so the discount did not help his team at all at those times.

Uriel Antuna’s goal leaves the key open, gives life to Chivas, especially considering that it closes at Akron. I don’t understand why they are killing him. If the Repechage went to a game it would be bullshit to have celebrated like that, but it is not the case. pic.twitter.com/drGSo0BXRP – Diego Alejandro Reos (@medicentapatio) May 10, 2021

Uriel Antuna.- Player to whom you celebrate, you lie to the mother and she still makes you laugh with her celebrations in the same match. – Priscila Flores (@ LaPris17) May 10, 2021

How ridiculous is Uriel Antuna – Juan Pablo González (@JuuuPaGlez) May 10, 2021

Whoever Uriel Antuna was to avoid having to work tomorrow. – Tensai – Cristian (@Cristianszr) May 10, 2021

“Ahuevo sons of his fucking mother GOL” – Uriel Antuna, a poor asshole who sang a penalty goal to the club of @tuzos to make the score 4-2 and being eliminated in an invented Repechage to be able to put them in the league and not even then they could do it. Go they are assholes! pic.twitter.com/sKPPLUgDYj – Killer Mbappé (@KMbapee) May 10, 2021