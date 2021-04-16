Chivas: Uriel Antuna does not rule out signing with Club América

Despite the fact that Club América is the greatest rival of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Uriel Antuna would not rule out reaching the Eagles. This is how he spoke in an interview with Zabalive, because faced with the difficult question from the Spaniard, he preferred to ‘arrive’ at the Coapa Club than to retire.

One of the common questions of the YouTuber is to ask the player in turn if he prefers to retire or to reach the hated rival.

Given this, Antuna, a Santos Laguna youth squad, was open to the possibility of playing for Club América and assured that this could even help him reach Europe.

“At 23 years old, I would tell you to sign for América; I cannot retire because my life is not resolved, so by giving the two options of doing nothing or continue playing, the truth is complicated, but I would rather go to América than retire, because life goes on, you keep growing or because it can be another step so that they just see you. ”Antuna said.

Antuna angered the fans with some statements in this interview, as he also assured that he would like to go to Europe more than be champion with Chivas.

