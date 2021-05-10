Chivas: Uriel Antuna and his wife omit the flock’s failure and celebrate their goals

Uriel antuna has puzzled locals and strangers after the ‘controversial’ celebration of his second goal in the game against the Tuzos del Pachuca, because the striker of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara celebrated the 4-2 with a challenging signal towards the Hidalgo fans, leaving aside the painful elimination of his team, since the goal of the ‘discount’ came at minute 93, and without the possibility of do something else in the encounter.

That gesture earned him to be the target of harsh comments on social networks, both from the haters of Chivas, as well as the fans of the Flock, who did not believe Antuna’s reaction and waited for an ‘explanation’ from the forward.

Minutes after the game ended and with the elimination of the flock already sentenced, Chivas fans waited for a response in networks from Antuna, who on the contrary, continued to ‘celebrate his double’ against Pachuca as if Guadalajara were still ‘alive ‘in the Final Phase of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Through his stories, Antuna shared some congratulatory messages from his wife, who boasted Uriel’s performance against Pachuca, omitting the elimination of the team and concentrating on the particular ‘success’ of the Lagunero footballer.

Antuna was the most redeemable of Chivas in the match against Pachuca, because in addition to his two goals against Tuzos, the former LA Galaxy was one of the most incisive in the rojiblanco attack, but it was disconcerting for the rojiblanca fans the fact that he bragged his performance even with the elimination of the team.

