Chivas took advantage of the preseason in the United States to get vaccinated

After drawing against the UANL Tigers in their first friendly match of the tour of the United States, the Chivas del Guadalajara team took the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to information from “La Chorcha Deportiva”, the Rebaño Sagrado team received the dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the city of Edinburg, Texas, ahead of their next friendly match against Rayados del Monterrey.

“In Texas, the rojiblancos took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They will face @Rayados on July 11th in a friendly match, on their tour in the USA. “

Guadalajara will face the Pandilla on Sunday, July 11, and then finish their preseason in the United States against the Tuzos del Pachuca on Thursday, July 15.

After these friendlies, Chivas will return to the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, to continue their work ahead of date 1 of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, in which they will face Atlético de San Luis.

