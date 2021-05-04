Chivas: ‘Toño’ Rodríguez, the key in the improvement and classification of the Flock to the playoffs

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara qualified for the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, after having a good closing of the championship, where they only lost one of their last six games and won three of the last four, where they only received four goals in the final six days of the championship, much of the change is due to the entry of the team to Toño Rodriguez.

Said defensive improvement of the Chivas, which was also reflected in results, is due to the change in goal that coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich decided to make, when he changed Raúl Gudiño for Antonio Rodríguez, who has given greater reliability in goal than he ex Porto and Apoel.

‘Toño’ Rodríguez, who stayed with Chivas’ goal from matchday 13 of Clausura 2021, allowed Guadalajara to close in a very good way, since he only received three goals in five games, and the Flock kept zero in the remaining three.

In the comparison with Gudiño, Rodríguez receives a goal every 150 minutes, while the former Porto receives it every 55 minutes, that is, Raúl needs 95 minutes less to score a goal, so the goal of Guadalajara has had more reliability under Toño’s care.

For now, Chivas is already thinking about the 2021 Clausura repechage and the final that he will have against the Tuzos del Pachuca next Sunday on the Hidalgo Stadium field where Vucetich will surely have his last opportunity to remain as coach of Guadalajara and Toño Rodriguez will be one of the vital pieces that will help him win that game.

