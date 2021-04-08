Chivas: ‘Toño’ Rodríguez makes Cruz Azul tremble towards the game of matchday 14

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the Liga MX, as a visitor against the Cruz Azul Machine.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘TUDN‘, the goalkeeper José Antonio Rodríguez warned the cement producers that the Sacred Flock will go for the victory despite the situation they live in the present Closing tournament 2021.

“They are the games that I like to play, when the rival comes in his best moment, that everything comes out for him, it is the challenges as a footballer that they like, I enter these, we all have that DNA. At home and more with the quality of the team that we have, with the qualities, the individualities, so we want to catch everyone in their best moment, because if Chivas gets to be like this, we will be a very complicated rival, “he explained.

In addition, the Mexican goalkeeper affirmed that they hope to put the image of the rojiblanca institution in a better position in the general table and remain focused on achieving the pass to the league in the tournament.

“Very uncomfortable, desperate, ugly … It is not the place that deserves to be in this institution, we know the places where Chivas should be, we are working to get out quickly and fight in the league,” he said.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to cut the streak of 11 consecutive victories by visiting the Cruz Azul Machine, in the action corresponding to matchday 14 of the MX League in the Clausura 2021 tournament.