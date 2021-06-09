Chivas: Tigres UANL players who could change for Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón

The UANL Tigers They are still waiting to add new additions to their workforce for the Opening 2021 of Liga MX and now they have once again set their eyes on the left side of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Cristian, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, who did not have the expected participation in the box of Victor Manuel Vucetich.

After disappearing after his whipping in the 2020 Opening League against him America club, Cristian Calderón played only 8 games in the Clausura 2021, one of them as a starter, adding 317 minutes. Throughout the season, Chicote added 1,028 minutes in 20 games, registering one goal.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Club América, the experts in repatriating Mexicans from Europe

The highlight of the Nayarit came in the 2021 Apertura League, when he scored 3 goals against Club América in the Quarterfinals. In the big party, Calderón added 261 minutes.

AT THE MOMENT Chivas would be willing to negotiate with tigres for Chicote Calderón, tigres is interested in chicote and Brizuela. pic.twitter.com/d3cm92R0w1 – Tigres Draft (@DraftTigres) April 21, 2021

The whip is valued at 2.5 million euros, a figure well below the 7.2 million that the rojiblancos paid for it in January 2020 to the Rayos del Necaxa.

In the First Division, Calderón has 105 games played, registering 16 goals and 6 assists.

Now, according to information revealed in the Sancadilla column of the newspaper Reforma, Tigres has shown interest in the side of the Flock to add him as a reinforcement to Miguel Herrera’s team, a situation that could be used by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and achieve a barter for some of the Mexican soccer players from Tigres who could add to the King Midas team.

Taking into account the value of the card and the amount invested in his transfer, in addition to the needs of the Guadalajara team, these are the players that Chivas could be interested in.

Tigres UANL players who could change for Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón: Carlos Salcedo, 27

6 million euros

Central defender Luis ‘Chaca’ Rodríguez, 30 years old

3 million euros

Right back Javier Aquino, 31 years old

2.5 million euros

Right winger Hugo Ayala, 34

1 million euro

28-year-old central defender Diego Reyes

1.8 million euros

Central defense

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún announces a promise to Moisés Muñoz and sends a message to Solari

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content