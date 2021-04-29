Chivas: “Tiba” Sepúlveda, with his sights set on the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games are getting closer and closer and the Mexican Under-23 team will have to define its final list of summoned, where Gilberto “el Tiba” Sepúlveda, defender of Chivas del Guadalajara, he hopes to enter to fulfill one of his dreams.

In an interview with Marca Claro, “El Tiba” Sepúlveda assured that he works constantly to be considered by Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano, selector of the Tri Olympic, and to be on the final list of players who will fight for the gold.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres or León? Miguel Herrera spoke about his possible future

“I think I have to be there, it’s a dream I have and I work every day to be there. It is a very complicated list, so you have to question it, because one must give a good job here so that they can observe you and the teacher will say “

Sepúlveda also spoke about what it means to play for a club like Guadalajara, as he assured that the demand is there every day no matter where the club is, due to the importance of Chivas and its history.

“The demand in this team should never go down, neither on our part nor on the part of the fans, whoever belongs to this institution always has to give their best, the history that has been made must be respected”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: