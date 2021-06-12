Chivas threatens to fire footballers and coaching staff

After a supposed network of corruption was uncovered inside the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in which the player promoting agency, Promofut, was related, the rojiblanca directive would have already taken action on the matter and warned the minor footballers of age so that they will not sign with this agency or any other promoter until they are 18 years old.

According to a journalistic investigation by Luis Castillo, the Promofut agency gave gifts to the coaches of Basic Forces in Chivas so that they could persuade their players and sign a contract with them, an act that will be condemned and will cause immediate dismissal from now on in the Guadalajara club.

According to information revealed by David Medrano Félix in his column in the newspaper Récord, the Chivas board has already issued a warning and will not tolerate these operations in the team, for which he warned that those who incur this offense will be fired, as they do not agree with institutional values ​​in the Herd.

NEW CONTROVERSY IN CHIVAS !!!

They uncover an alleged corruption network with Chivas players.

DTS of the Basics persuade players to sign with a representation agency.

There are currently 17 players from the Flock signed.

In addition to that, the directive also made it clear that no member of Chivas will operate in favor of any promoting agency or representative, that is, that there are preferences when selecting players for starting lineups or recommendations to the first team, because if this type is discovered shares will also be grounds for dismissal.

From the current Chivas squad, Promofut has 17 players signed: Gilberto Sepúlveda. 2022 Cristian Calderón. 2023 Oscar Macías. 2022 Zahid Muñoz. 2023 Juan Agüayo. 2023 Diego Hernández. 2023 Michelle Benítez. 2022 Carlos Villanueva Carlos Zamora. 2022 Ángel López. 2023 Adrián Villalobos. 2021 Deivon Magaña. 2022 Alan Torres. 2023 Miguel Ponce. 2021. Ángel Zaldívar. 2022 Carlos Cisneros Miguel Jiménez. 2022

