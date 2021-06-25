Chivas: They reveal the millionaire figure that Getafe would pay for José Juan Macías

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not yet agreed to the transfer of Jose Juan Macías with the Getafe from SpainBefore releasing their footballer, they are waiting for him to sign a contract extension to avoid that in the next year he is hired free and without leaving a single penny in the rojiblancas coffers.

Despite this detail, Chivas and Getafe have already reached an agreement on the terms of their transfer, as it has been revealed that the Flock has agreed to keep 50% of the player’s letter, valuing the other 50% at 6 million dollars, keeping half of your token for a future transaction.

With this measure, Chivas would make sure to have half the profit in a future millionaire sale of JJ Macías and at the same time allow the player to realize his dream of trying his luck in the old continent, something that he has been requesting from previous markets.

According to information published by the newspaper Marca, these would be the terms that both directives have already agreed, pending that the player travels to Spain and undergoes the relevant medical tests.

However, the source mentions that the soccer player has some discomfort due to a slight injury, which has prevented him from training normally with the Mexican National Team at the CAR in Mexico City.

