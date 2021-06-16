Chivas: They reveal the betrayal of José Luis Higuera to Jorge Vergara with Angélica Fuentes

After an investigation of the SIEDO against Jose Luis Higuera Barbieri Due to an alleged diversion of resources with manufacturing companies, a betrayal by the former CEO of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, since the now owner of the Athletic Morelia would have been triangulating with companies of the ex-wife of Jorge Vergara, Angélica Fuentes.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the newspaper Récord, this investigation would have exhibited what the Vergara family had already suspected for years, a betrayal by José Luis Higuera of Jorge Vergara, former owner of Grupo Omnilife and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

The source points out that the SIEDO investigation has shown that José Luis Higuera was still related to Angélica Fuentes despite the break that Vergara’s ex-wife had had with Chivas’ boss, because after their divorce, Angélica was excluded from any participation in the Group headed by the businessman from Jalisco.

In addition to this, the source points out that the relationship between Higuera and the Vergara family has been broken since they broke professional ties, despite the fact that José Luis himself tried to make up this fracture, stating that he had a cordial relationship with Amaury Vergara, the current owner of the flock.

As’ data ‘, the source remembers the tour that Higuera himself made a few months ago within the MX Expansion League, visiting most of the clubs that participated in the previous season, except for Tapatío FC, Chivas’ subsidiary team, because he was afraid that he would be denied entry to their facilities.

