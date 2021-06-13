Chivas: They investigate José Luis Higuera for diversion of money in Guadalajara

The now owner of Athletic Club Morelia and former director of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, José Luis Higuera Barbieri, would be being investigated by the SIEDO for participating in a supposed network of factors between 2015 and 2018.

According to information published on the Mural site, the administrator of Penal and Special Affairs of the SAT, Rodolfo Peregrina Vasconcelos, filed a complaint against the former director of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara for which an investigation was opened in the folder with the folio FED / SEIDO / UEIORPIFAIVI-CDMX / 0000533/2020.

According to the SAT, Higuera Barbieri is involved in a financial flow plan for 292 million pesos, for which he would have triangulated for his own benefit more than 50 million pesos.

The source points out that the companies that are legally incorporated where billing companies were used are both José Luis Higuera and Angélica Fuentes, the ex-wife of Jorge Vergara, former owner of Chivas, as shareholders or directors.

In the investigation, Martha Lazo de la Vega, who was director of the Jorge Vergara Foundation, is also related to a company owned by José Luis Higuera.

