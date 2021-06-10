Chivas: They discover an alleged corruption network with Guadalajara players

The Opening Tournament 2021 League MX has not yet started and the problems inside the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara seem to have already started, because now a supposed network of corruption has been uncovered Flock, specifically with coaches from Basic Forces and the players from the rojiblanca quarry.

According to an investigation by MVS, the players from the Chivas they are persuaded by their coaches to sign up with Profomut, an agency that handles player representation.

In the program Reacción en Cadena, the journalist Luis Castillo revealed how this alleged corruption network operates in the Basic Forces of the Chivas del Guadalajara, which executes this method in its teams of the Under 17 and Under 20 categories.

According to the source, these categories are influenced by the Promofut agency, which through gifts or gifts, convinces the coaches to invite their players to sign with this player representation agency.

The journalist gives as an example the case of Adrián Villalobos “El Güero, who came to Chivas from Leones Negros on loan. Villalobos made his debut against Club América and served as an example to” demonstrate “to the other footballers that they do sign with Promofut they might have those same kinds of opportunities.

Promofut has a long list of represented players, highlighting footballers such as Carlos Vela, Edson Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Córdova, Jorge Sánchez among others.

Of the Chivas players, Promofut has signed: Gilberto Sepúlveda. 2022 Cristian Calderón. 2023 Oscar Macías. 2022 Zahid Muñoz. 2023 Juan Agüayo. 2023 Diego Hernández. 2023 Michelle Benítez. 2022 Carlos Villanueva Carlos Zamora. 2022 Ángel López. 2023 Adrián Villalobos. 2021 Deivoon Magaña. 2022 Alan Torres. 2023 Moguel Ponce. 2021. Ángel Zaldívar. 2022 Carlos Cisneros Miguel Jiménez. 2022

