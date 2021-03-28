Chivas: The tremendous reason why Fernando Quirarte resigned from Guadalajara

Fernando Quirarte, former player and coach of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, revealed the reason why he decided to resign at the time to the bench of the Flock, indicating that it was his ego that caused him to leave the Rojiblanco team, since he did not allow them to run him as to previous strategists.

During an interview offered for TUDN, Quirarte, current Fox Sports analyst, accepted that it was a serious mistake on his part to have given up being the Chivas coach, since it is something that gives him feeling and thinks that he could have continued in The charge.

“It is the first time that they ask me (about my departure from Chivas) and it even gives me a lot of feeling, because I was also to blame. It would be very easy to say that football has not given me that place, but I was to blame, “he explained.

“When he resigned from Chivas it was a serious mistake that I made. It was out of ego, because I was not going to allow them to fire me at the time as they had done with so many coaches, so I said I’m going to go ahead and it was a very bad decision, very silly “, to which he points:” yes, I regret having given up on Chivas, “he added.

Fernando Quirarte only directed 11 games to Chivas between 2010 and 2011, and it was three consecutive defeats at the start of Clausura 2011 that led to the ‘Sheriff’ having to leave his post.

