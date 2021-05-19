Chivas: The Sacred Flock already has a release date on Amazon Prime

In full mourning for the elimination in the Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX and in a stage of sports restructuring, the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara will have the premiere of their documentary series entitled Chivas: The Sacred Herd, which will be transmitted by the platform of Amazon Prime streaming next Friday, June 18.

The streaming company itself was the one who confirmed the launch date of this series, which, supposedly, generated some conflicts within the coaching staff and Guadalajara players, as it was annoying for them to carry out their daily activities with the presence of the recording staff.

This would be the second filmographic piece that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would have, since in 2018 they released their own film, an independent production, while the new series will be produced by the streaming company.

The road to the sacred is long, but it is worth it. Be part of their journey and accompany the herd in this exciting story. Chivas: The Sacred Flock, this June 18 only on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/MPIj7z52GB – PrimeVideoMX (@PrimeVideoMX) May 19, 2021

“Today and without giving many details, I want to tell you that a documentary series of Chivas is being filmed, we are doing it with Amazon. It is a series for Amazon and it is the first of its kind in Mexico and in Latin America and in the world. We are going to be among the greats of football with this series, I cannot say more, but it is what we are producing at the moment and we are doing very well, it is doing very well, “said Amaury Vergara in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video will have the exclusive rights to broadcast the series, and the service can be hired for 99 pesos per month.

The platform offers a totally free trial month. You can subscribe with a credit card, having access to hundreds of movies and series from its catalog.

