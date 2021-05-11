Chivas: The reason why Víctor Manuel Vucetich will continue as coach at Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have put a cool head in decision-making after their participation in the Clausura 2021 ended with the elimination at the hands of the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Repechage round and everything points to Victor Manuel Vucetich continue in office for the following semester.

Even without having made an official announcement about the renewal of his contract, which ended after Guardianes 2021, it is an ‘open secret’ that Vucetich will continue as technical director of Guadalajara in the next season.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the newspaper Récord, it was Ricardo Peláez who has given support to the project of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, asking for more time from Amaury Vergara so that King Midas can reap fruits with the chiverío.

The source indicates that the owner of Chivas fully trusts the sports management led by Peláez, which is why he would have accepted the continuity of Vucetich despite the elimination in the reclassification phase.

This Tuesday, May 11, the Chivas board will hold a second meeting with Vucetich to present a new contract and depending on the resolution of this board, the continuity of King Midas in the Herd could be announced.

On the other hand, it is rumored that this decision was also taken due to the refusal of some technicians who had the option to relieve Vucetich, since both Mohamed and Caixinha would not have accepted the position, while Tuca Ferretti and Nacho Ambriz were ‘out of your budget. ‘

