Chivas: The great gesture of Ángel “Chelo” Zaldívar with the ZMG brigadistas

Angel “el Chelo” Zaldívar, forward of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, had a great gesture with the brigadistas of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, who worked to put out the fire in the Bosque de la Primavera, located in the Perla Tapatia.

Through his social networks, the “Chelo” Zaldívar reported that it will hold a raffle to gather resources to support the firefighters and brigade members of Guadalajara, who fought the fire that affected a large part of the forest.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey: Miguel Layún expresses his feelings about the European Super League

“Attention: I am going to raffle this #KitRojiblanco and EVERYTHING that comes together will be donated to the brigadistas who raffle and leave everything to put out the fires in our spring forest. We need to raise awareness about it and help with actions and not just tweets “

The purchase of tickets will be in the next few days by @boletomovil and of the people who buy we will do a live draw to see who takes all the mega #KitRojiblanco. I am interested in knowing your opinion about the price of the ticket. Remember that the important thing is to join and help. – Ángel Zaldivar (@AZaldivar_) April 20, 2021

“The purchase of tickets will be in the next few days by @boletomovil and of the people who buy we will do a live draw to see who gets all the mega #KitRojiblanco. I am interested in knowing your opinion about the price of the ticket. Remember that the important thing is to join and help. “

The “Rojiblanco Kit” consists of an autographed shirt, gloves, ball, pants, jacket and other official objects of the Sacred Herd, all in order to gather resources for the ZMG security personnel.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: