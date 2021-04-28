Chivas: The gesture of the board that motivated the good closing in the Clausura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are very close to achieving their qualification for the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, something that two weeks ago seemed like an unattainable dream for those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich after falling defeated before Blue Cross and only add 13 points in the Leaderboard.

Now, after having signed a dream week a few days ago, linking three victories in three games, Chivas have 22 units and depend on themselves to secure a place in the Repechageeven dreaming of getting into League in a direct way, although for that they would need combinations that include several wins.

After the tranquility that the good results give, now the reason why Chivas would have been fully motivated in this tournament closing has been aired, because according to information revealed in the Sancadilla column of the newspaper Reforma, the board made a gesture that ‘touched’ the footballers of the Flock.

According to the source, the herd management included the families of the players in the practices of Verde Valle, allowing access to training for the first team players, a situation that changed the atmosphere of tension that was lived within the rojiblanco team.

The detail of the directive paid off, because in these last three games, Chivas has scored five goals and they have only accepted one, contrasting with the record they had before this ‘catalyst’, since they had only scored 16 goals and had accepted 20 against.

