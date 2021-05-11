Chivas: The footballers who would be transferable in the Herd

Chivas’ failure in the Closing 2021 of the MX League supposes a restructuring in the workforce of the Flock facing the Apertura 2021 that will start between mid-July and early August and for which the continuity of Víctor Manuel Vucetich is expected in the technical direction of the rojiblanco team.

Even without being official the renewal of the contract Vucetich in Chivas, The rojiblanco team will have to define a list of transferable players for the following summer and thus be able to open a gap for sign reinforcements and prop up the team in search of new verve in the next season.

If Vucetich remains on the bench, there is a ‘select’ list of players who are candidates to be transferred to the Flock, as they were the players who were least required by the so-called King Midas.

The list would be headed by veteran Oribe Peralta, who did not even reach ninety minutes of play with Vucetich in this Clausura 2021, in addition to the fact that the Cepillo contract ends in December of this year, who has one of the highest salaries in the herd.

Another candidate to leave is midfielder Fernando Beltrán, a player erased by King Midas and who could be used as a bargaining chip to make a significant transfer in the transfer market. El Nene has just renewed his contract until 2021 and is valued at 3 million euros.

The third ‘most valued’ player on this possible list of transferable players would be Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón, who was relegated to the bench of substitutes in the Clausura 2021, adding just 317 minutes of play. El Chicote has a contract until 2023 and is valued at 2.5 million euros.

List of players who used Vucetich the least in Chivas in the Clausura 2021.

José Madueña. Side. 30 years.

1 Call. Did not play. Ronaldo Cisneros. Forward. 24 years.

1 Call. Did not play. Carlos Cisneros. Forward. 27 years.

2 matches. 24 minutes of play. Oribe Peralta. Forward.

3 matches. 83 minutes of play. Cesar Huerta. Forward. 20 years.

8 matches. 173 minutes. Sergio Flores. Pivot. 26 years.

10 matches. 190 minutes. Cristian Calderon. side. 23 years.

8 matches. 317 minutes. Fernando Beltran. Midfielder 23 years.

15 matches. 383 minutes.

