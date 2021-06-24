Chivas: The details of the transfer of José Juan Macías to Getafe

José Juan Macías, forward of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, will become a reinforcement of Getafe in the Spanish League and small details and fringes are those that would be missing to make this transaction official, in addition, some details of the transfers would have been revealed.

According to information from Balam Sports, all parties would win in the operation, since Chivas will be able to sell it after the one-year loan and would earn the expected amount of money, Macías’s dream of going to Europe and Getafe will be fulfilled. Although it is a bet and a risk, he will pay the money and take a forward that Míchel González wants in his ranks.

Also read: Chivas: The detail that separates José Juan Macías from Getafe

As detailed in the information, Macías will leave Chivas on a loan for one year with an option to purchase for a percentage where all parties will win and will get what they want according to the needs of each one mentioned above.

JJ MACIAS NEW PLAYER OF @GetafeCF One year with a purchase option for a percentage. It seems that everyone is going to win: @ JJMacias9 will finally be made to go to Europe @ Chivas, in a year, he could sell him whatever he wants Getafe paid the loan high and bet. pic.twitter.com/AgnL4JOX3O – Balam Sports (@BalamSports) June 23, 2021

“One year with a purchase option for a percentage. It seems that everyone is going to win: @ JJMacias9 will finally be made to go to Europe. @Chivas, in a year, he could sell it for what he wants. Getafe paid the loan high and will bet. ”, Reported the portal.

It should be noted that Getafe would have won the signing of Macías to two teams from the Russian League, another club from the Spanish La Liga and another club, of which it is unknown in which league he plays.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content