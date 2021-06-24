Chivas: The detail that separates José Juan Macías from Getafe

After several months of rumors about a possible departure to Europe, Jose Juan Macías, striker for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, will become Getafe’s new reinforcement in the Spanish La Liga, as only details are lacking to close his pass.

According to information from ESPN Digital, Chivas Y Getafe they have already reached an agreement for the transfer of Macias, which will be a loan for one year with a purchase option, for which the Mexican striker only needs to carry out the medical tests.

Now José Juan Macías would only be waiting to know if this summer he will play the Tokyo Olympic Games or the Gold Cup, to be able to make the trip to Spain and finalize the last details to sign with the azulón box.

According to this same report, Getafe would have won the signing of Macías to two teams from the Russian League, another club from the Spanish La Liga and one more club, of which it is unknown in which league he plays.

José Juan Macías was a special request from José Miguel “Michel” González, who knows the Mexican attacker from his time in Liga MX with the UNAM Pumas.

In the last season with Chivas del Guadalajara, “JJ” Macías played a total of 15 games, in which he scored six goals and provided an assist. According to information from the Transfermarkt portal, Macías is valued at 10 million euros.

