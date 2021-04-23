Chivas: Tapatío players pay tribute to Bofo Bautista and Omar Bravo in celebration (VIDEO)

The subsidiary of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, CD Tapatío, a team from the Liga de Expansión MX, which is playing its pass to the Liguilla del Guardianes 2021 against Tlaxcala FC and when opening the scoring, they paid tribute to two historic members of the Club .

Andrés Ramírez, who opened the scoring, along with Michel Benítez, imitated the curious celebration of Bofo Bautista and Omar Bravo in 2006 against Club América.

In the 2006 Apertura, Chivas defeated América by a score of 2-0 and one of the celebrations was left for posterity: The circus jump.

Tapatío is up 1-0 against Tlaxcala, with this goal from Andrés Ramírez. The best: the circus-style celebration of Bofo Bautista and Omar Bravo. Ramírez turned upside down and Michelle Benítez jumped over him. # LigaDeExpansión #Repechaje pic.twitter.com/CT4fr5jDBI – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 23, 2021

Now, after the goal from Tapatío, the players imitated this celebration in honor of the historic players of the Flock.

The celebration could be an indirect response to those made by Henry Martín in the National Classic where he celebrated two goals in the style of Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

