Chivas takes “hand” in the negotiations for Erick Aguirre; already gave the ‘first’ subscription

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They are still looking for new reinforcements and one of those who would be probing the club to add towards Apertura 2021, is the player of Club Pachuca Erick Aguirre, who would be one of the main options for Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

However, it is not the only club interested in the Pachuca side, because according to the information, in the north they also ask for his reinforcement and both Tigres and Rayados would seek his signing.

What Chivas will use as a letter in favor, is that Pachuca already has a payment for the player, because, in 2020, Chivas paid for the signing of Víctor Guzmán and although he was returned to Tuzos, the money was not returned to future negotiations.

A year ago @Eli_Pato announced that Pachuca would NOT return the money from the first payment that Chivas made, around 3.5 MD, for Víctor Guzmán and that it would remain in deposit for a future purchase of another player … – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) May 20, 2021

Thus, Chivas would have a hand in the negotiation, since Pachuca already has 3.5 million dollars in his possession, which Chivas would use to liquidate the signing of Aguirre.

Besides that, he would include Alejandro Mayorga in the negotiation to cover the total expense of Erick Agurre, side of the Tuzos.

According to Tranasfermarkt, Aguirre has a value of 6 million dollars, while that of Mayorga amounts to 2.5, so Chivas would be covering the 6 million in case of including Mayorga in the negotiation.