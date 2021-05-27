Chivas: Signing of Érick Aguirre gets stuck; Pachuca wants millions of dollars

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are facing a complicated scenario regarding the issue of signings of reinforcements for the next tournament of Apertura 2021 in Liga MX, Well, in the Flock they are putting the economic issue before launching an offer for a player, first raising the exchange to the institution that has a footballer that interests them.

According to the journalist Rubén Rodriguez, this aspect has Chivas in a not very comfortable position in the transfer market, because in terms of budget they are somewhat limited and they will not be able to open a portfolio to buy players.

Also read: Club América: Leaks who recorded the party with escorts of the players

On the other hand and under the same tenor, the columnist of the newspaper Reforma, Sancadilla, pointed out that the signing of Érick Aguirre could fall in the last hours, since the Tuzos del Pachuca would be more interested in receiving cash for the transfer of their player while the Flock raises an exchange.

ERICK AGUIRRE WILL NOT PLAY IN CHIVAS! I have been informed that @Tuzos will not sell Erick Aguirre to @Chivas, as the Flock does not have enough funds to sign the Pachuca side. It’s not just a matter of player exchanges … https://t.co/P60WOg2367 – Joani Cruz (@JCruzCANCHA) May 26, 2021

Although some media assure that the exchange of Fernando Beltrán and Alex Mayorga for Aguirre’s file is almost closed, the Reforma columnist assures that in Pachuca they are prioritizing the entry of money to the club’s coffers, so the barter has not yet been received the go-ahead.

In addition to the possibility of bartering between Mayorga and Beltrán for Aguirre, Chivas would have the ‘plus’ of having a cash advance with the Pachuca board of directors, since the herd left 3.5 million dollars in ‘deposit’ when it paid part of the transfer of Pocho Guzmán, which fell due to a doping case, for which Guadalajara could use them as part of the negotiation for Aguirre.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Mother of La Maquina fan asks to bring her son’s ashes to the final

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content