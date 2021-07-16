Chivas shows off its new skin for the 2021 Apertura tournament

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, presented their home uniform for the Apertura 2021 tournament, in which their elegant and modern design stands out, but preserving the traditional red and white colors.

Through his official Twitter account, the Sacred Flock showed off its new skin, the new shirt is made by the German sports brand Puma and includes the famous red and white stripes on the chest with blue sleeves.

Similarly, Chivas presented its away jersey and stands out for being black combined with less intense green and black tones.

Meanwhile, Chivas will debut in the Apertura 2021 on July 24 against Atlético de San Luis.

