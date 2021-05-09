Chivas: Sergio Flores reveals the key to beat Club Pachuca in the playoffs

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will play in 90 minutes the opportunity to play the league in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca at the close of the repechage activity.

In an exclusive interview for the cameras of ‘Chivas TV‘, midfielder Sergio Flores affirmed that it will be key to maintain control of the ball and be intense on offense to defeat the Hidalgo team in the reclassification.

“We have to be more intense and take over the game,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican midfielder stressed his feelings and the great responsibility that gives him to wear the colors of the first team of the Sacred Rebaño before the opportunity to continue seeking to fulfill the main objective in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“It feels like an exciting embryo, a lot of adrenaline is emotions, you never imagine it, I had never felt much confidence from a coach towards the squad and towards me, that that does not make us feel too young or more than the others,” he declared .

