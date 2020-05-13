The Guadalajara club has created a protocol to return to competition in the Liga MX, where it suggests dates for the pending matches of Clausura 2020, noting that the activity could return on Wednesday, July 1, and play the final on August 22 or 23.

The plan carried out by the investigation department of the Guadalajara team, is specific, starting from the periods of return to training, on June 1, how they should be carried out and until the rest periods after the closing of 2020. .

A 30-day retraining period is provided in this report for players to be ready.





–Back to training.

It is proposed that June 1 be the date of return to group training, strictly adhering to general and specific security measures (…). There are two options for the retraining period, initial group isolation or intermediate group isolation. The difference between these options is when testing to create groups and move to group isolation that allows group training.





Competition period

Due to the competition system available in the Liga MX, the remaining 7 days of the regular phase will have to be played before entering the Liguilla. The Royal Spanish Soccer Federation makes a suggestion to avoid the high density of games when resuming competition and thus avoid the physical and competitive load that favors injuries. The proposal is to play a game every three or four days and avoid the hottest hours, in addition to accepting the increase in the number of changes per team.

The options of concentrating all the teams in a single city or playing in different stadiums are taken into account, depending on how the pandemic evolves.





–Liguilla

At the end of the regular phase matches the teams that qualify for Liguilla will have 5-6 days before playing their first leg of the quarterfinals. The rest of the games do not differ so much from a normal Liguilla, with the first leg played mid-week and the return leg at the weekend.

At the end of the Clausura 2020 tournament, there would be a free weekend to start before starting with the matches of the Apertura 2021 tournament, with 15 weeks to complete the 17 days of the regular tournament and Liguilla.

