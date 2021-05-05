Chivas: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez received a special gift prior to his fight against Joe Saunders

The Mexican boxer Saúl “el Canelo” Álvarez, will face this Friday, May 8, the English Billy Joe Saunders in search of the unification of the super middleweight titles; Although prior to his fight, he received a special gift from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

A couple of days before the event “Canelo”, who is a fan of the Sacred Rebaño, received the special edition jersey for the 115 years of Guadalajara, specially personalized with his name.

“SATURDAY PARTY! @Canelo and all the ChivaHermanos are ready to celebrate our 115th Anniversary with their fight. “

Chivas celebrates its 115th anniversary precisely on Saturday May 8, the day of the “Canelo” Álvarez fight, so they decided to give Chiva Hermano a gift prior to a very important event for the Mexican boxer.

One day after the fight, the Sagrado Rebaño will look for the pass to the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 when they visit the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium.

