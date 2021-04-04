Chivas: Samara Alcalá, former Exatlón participant, captivates her followers with a black swimsuit

The Chivas player and the Mexican U-20 team, Samara Alcala, who won the hearts of millions of fans during his participation in the Exatlon Mexico, surprised his followers with his recent photo.

Alcalá reached 300 thousand followers a few days ago in his social networks and surprised them with a daring photo in a black swimsuit from the pool. The photo has managed to reach just over 80 thousand likes in a matter of hours.

Known as ‘Power Pony’, a name she received during the competition by Antonio Rosique, she was one of the participants that left a pleasant taste in her mouth, since, despite reaching the middle of the reality show, Alcalá achieved important victories for her team of the heroes’.

Despite the fact that he has been off the courts since he left the TV Azteca program, Alcalá continues training so as not to lose rhythm, even in his social networks he usually shows his physical activities that he combines them with boxing.