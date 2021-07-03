Chivas: Rossana Lerdo de Tejada, Jorge Vergara’s widow, would have a new partner

Rossana Lerdo de Tejada, who was a partner of Jorge Vergara, former owner of the Chivas del Guadalajara, would have a new relationship almost two years after the death of her daughter Uma’s father.

According to information from the magazine “Hola!”, Rossana Vergara, as it appears on social networks, would be dating the Mexican businessman Elías Sacal, owner of the Bay View Grand real estate.

The new couple was caught by the cameras at the opening of the Carbone restaurant, in Miami, Florida, despite the fact that neither of them has given clues of this relationship on their respective social networks.

After several years of relationship and even separations, Rossana Lerdo de Tejada married Jorge Vergara in June 2017, maintaining a relationship with the father of her daughter Uma until the end of 2019, when the former owner of the Chivas passed away.

Rossana was a businesswoman and art collector who met Jorge Vergara at an exhibition in 2002. After the death of the former owner of Guadalajara, Rossana has kept a fairly low profile through her social networks.

