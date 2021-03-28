Chivas: Ronaldo Cisneros, the goal man from Tapatío forgotten by Vucetich

Ronaldo Cisneros, a forward who belongs to Chivas but is playing with the Liga de Expansión MX affiliate team El Tapatío, scored a penalty in the 1-2 loss against Los Dorados de Sinaloa, a match that was played on the Akron Stadium field. .

With that score, Cisneros reached five goals this season with Tapatío in the MX Expansion League, being the team’s goal man, according to the Goles y Cifras portal.

In this tournament, with his goal against Dorados, Cisneros has scored five of the 13 goals that the Tapatío team has achieved this season, numbers that make it incomprehensible why Víctor Manuel Vucetich does not take it into account for Chivas in a more than complicated Clausura 2021.

Focusing on Chivas, Cisneros could be an important setback for Guadalajara, since taking José Juan Macías, who has scored six goals and one assist in this tournament, out of the equation, the others have contributed little.

Alexis Vega, has played 11 games and has not scored, although he has given four assists in 75% of the minutes. For his part, Ángel Zaldívar has seen minutes in 7 games, but he has not been able to make himself present on the scoreboard either.

For his part, Oribe Peralta has only played one game, where he has not been able to be present on the scoreboard, so Carlos Cisneros could be an important player in the team, to contribute from the scoring issue.

