Chivas: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would reach the Flock if he leaves Tigres UANL

With less than two months until the end of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti’s contract with the UANL Tigres, the future of the Brazilian coach remains undefined in the feline institution and it is rumored that the ‘mustache’ would be putting an end to his relationship with the people of Monterrey after a decade and a handful of titles won for those of the U of Nuevo León.

Given the rumors, his departure from the feline team, now the supposed interest on the part of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara to catch him the following summer, as the rojiblanco team continues to look for a replacement to Victor Manuel Vucetich, Who also has doubts about his continuity with the Flock, despite the fact that he is very close to getting into the Repechage in the Clausura 2021.

Chivas’ alleged interest in Ferretti was revealed by journalist Edu Torres during the radio program “La Hora de Willie”, with Willie Gómez, assuring that Guadalajara is aware of Ferreti’s situation with the Tigres, because in case of not renewing their contract would be looking to sign the coach.

During the broadcast of the program, Torres asked the Vice President of Tigres about this alleged interest of Chivas with Tuca Ferretti, to which Mauricio Culebro replied that he did not know.

According to unofficial information, the Tigres board will have a meeting this Friday with Ferretti to define his future, which indicates that the Brazilian will leave the bench for the following season.

If he leaves Tigres, Ferretti could end his coaching career or continue his long career of 31 uninterrupted years directing in Liga MX.

With Chivas, Ferreti already had an experience at the end of the 90’s, leaving a title in the showcases of the rojiblancos in 1997.

