Chivas: Ricardo Peláez, upset and unhinged in the draw against Santos

Although they lack a pending match against the Rayados from Monterrey, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to be out of the Repechage at Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, as they ended up drawing at home in their match against Santos Laguna, a game they were forced to win to get back into the best 12 teams of the tournament.

Chivas he looked inoperative for much of the game and was unable to react until he found himself at a disadvantage after a tremendous error by his defender Hiram Mier, which was well used by a Lagunero striker.

In the stands, Ricardo Peláez looked desperate and extremely annoyed by the actions of the team, because days before they had promised to qualify for the Liguilla, something that looks extremely complicated for the Flock, since they only have 5 games left and there seems to be no solid arguments to think about an escalation of positions.

Peláez was caught by the cameras of Líderes del Rebaño reporters, who assured that Ricardo was upset and concerned about the null effectiveness of the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich at the Akron Stadium.

At the moment, Chivas has 13 units and taking into account that in the last tournament, where Puebla qualified with 20 units, the Flock would have to make sure to win more than 50% of the points that remain to be played, 8 of the 15 points that They are still to be played, in order to count 21 points at the end of the tournament.

THE RIVALS THAT REMAIN TO CHIVAS IN THE CLOSING 2021 Cruz Azul (General Leader with 30 pts) Xolos Tijuana (Eighth General with 16 pts) Rayados (Fourth General with 19 pts) Atlas (Sixth General with 18 pts) Tigres (Fourteenth General with 12 pts)

