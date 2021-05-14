Chivas: Ricardo Peláez reveals the reasons for the renewal of Vucetich

In news that did not please the majority of the rojiblanca fans, the board of directors of Chivas announced a few hours ago that the strategist Victor Manuel Vucetich, He renewed one more year with the Guadalajara team.

The sports director, Ricardo Peláez, spoke this morning for the official channel of the institution and explained the reasons for the permanence of the so-called ‘King Midas’, indicating that it was not for a budget but for sports, since, he considers that they have the best Mexican coach.

“It is ratifying Víctor Manuel Vucetich as the technical director of the next tournament. Renew one year. We have the best Mexican technical director in the institution ”:

TRUST IN THE 'KING MIDAS' Ricardo Peláez: – "I am convinced that we have one of the best technicians in the history of Mexico" – "With Vucetich we are on the right track" – "It's not that I'm holding on, it's a well-consensual decision"

Likewise, Peláez indicated that he did not look for other alternatives, discarding the versions that indicated that Ricardo Ferretti and Igancio Ambriz were an option to reach the bench.