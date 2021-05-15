Chivas: Ricardo Peláez clarifies the controversy after “belittling” Matías Almeyda

After the Chivas del Guadalajara made official the renewal of Victor Manuel Vucetich, Ricardo Peláez, the team’s sporting director, explained why “The king midas” would continue to command presenting the percentages of effectiveness of the last technicians, including Matías Almeyda.

Pelaez assured in an interview for Chivas TV what Vucetich has a higher percentage than the “Pelado” Almeyda after the league title, which caused annoyance in the fans of the Sacred Flock, which reminded the manager of the five titles that the Argentine coach won in two years.

After this reaction through the networks, Ricardo Peláez sent a message through Twitter, to clarify that it was never his intention to “do less” to Matías Almeyda, since he knows what “the Pastor” means both for the team and for the hobby.

Before closing the day, I tell you that I never spoke or will speak ill of one of the best technical directors in the history of Chivas. Matías has all my respect. Return to the page and continue working that there is much to do before the next tournament. – Ricardo Peláez L (@ RPELAEZ9) May 15, 2021

Despite having been eliminated in the playoffs, the Chivas board made the decision to give continuity to the Vucetich project, since their numbers show an effectiveness above 50%, which surpasses the last coaches that the team has had since the exit of Almeyda.

