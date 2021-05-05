Chivas: Ricardo Peláez already met with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

With the equipment installed in the round of the Repechage after the Solomonic draw on Saturday against the UANL Tigers at the Akron Stadium, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would have already had their first approach with the technical director, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, who would be considered as the candidate to relieve in the position to Victor Manuel Vucetich in the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

Chivas does not yet ensure the continuity of Vucetich for the next season and are awaiting the culmination of the Closing 2021 to take stock of the management of King Midas, whom they would have set as a minimum goal to reach the Semifinals.

According to information revealed by the sports journalist, Vladimir García, the Chivas board would have already contacted Ricardo Ferretti by phone, in addition to the fact that Ricardo Peláez would have met with Tuca in the dressing rooms of the Akron Stadium after last Saturday’s game in Zapopan .

#CHIVAS | RICARDO FERRETTI CONTACT TUCA⚪️ Approach between rojiblanca directive and Ferretti, option in case of not continuing Vucetich In addition to telephone contact, after the game against Chivas, Ricardo Peláez went to the Tigres dressing room for Tuca and they talked in private pic.twitter.com/1V3Ygc6Bt0 – Vladimir García (@VladimirGarciaG) May 5, 2021

“Approach between the rojiblanca board of directors and Ferretti, option in case Vucetich does not continue. In addition to telephone contact, after the game against Chivas, Ricardo Peláez went to the Tigres dressing room for Tuca and they talked in private, ”the journalist published on his social networks.

Ricardo Ferretti will not continue with the UANL Tigres and has already been linked to several Liga MX teams that would like to sign him, including Chivas and Mazatlán FC.

The Brazilian adds 30 uninterrupted years directing in Liga MX, because since he debuted on the bench of the UNAM Pumas, he has not had a single tournament without being on a bench of Mexican Soccer.

El Tuca had a successful stint at Chivas in the late 1990s, leaving a league title for the Rebaño showcases in 1997.

