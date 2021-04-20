Chivas: Ricardo Peláez already has seen two forwards for reinforcements of the Flock

Given the low offensive productivity by their forwards, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already moving their chips for the next Opening Tournament 2021, a contest for which they are seeking to reinforce themselves with a forward, anticipating the possible departure of José Juan Macías and the urgent need to have an effective ‘nine’ in their ranks.

The Flock registers 18 goals in the Clausura 2021, a third of them scored by JJ Macías (6), being him and Alexis Vegas (1) the only forwards to score in this tournament.

Due to the lack of effectiveness in its front centers, the Flock would be considering options for reinforcements in its offensive apparatus in the next summer transfer window and according to journalist Fernando Cevallos, the Flock has set its eyes on Sasntiago Ormeño del Puebla and Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna.

Chivas Looking for a forward for next season … Options on the table: Santi Ormeño de Puebla, but his possible call to Peru has stopped any possible offer to start negotiations. Lalo Aguirre de Santos, but there is still no formal approach. – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) April 20, 2021

The source assures that in the case of the Puebla striker, the only detail that has slowed down the negotiations is his possible call with Peru, while in the case of Lalo Aguirre there has not yet been a formal approach.

Eduardo Aguirre. The forward has a contract until 2024 with Santos Laguna and is valued at 1 million euros. At 22, Aguirre is a good prospect for Guadalajara for a future project. In the Clausura 2021 he has played 14 games, participating in 40% of the total minutes, scoring 3 goals. Aguirre has 11 goals and 2 assists in 53 games for the Warriors.

The Puebla striker has a contract until 2022 with the Camoteros and is valued at 1 million euros. With 27 years, this would be Ormeño’s second ‘stage’ with Chivas, after a couple of years ago he was rejected by the Flock with Tomás Boy at the head of the team. In the Clausura 2021 he has scored 9 goals in 15 games, playing 83% of the total minutes. Ormeño has 17 goals in 39 games for La Franja.

