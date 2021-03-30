Chivas: Ricardo Peláez already has a list of candidates to replace Víctor Manuel Vucetich

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara march on the 16th site of the Liga MX and of not being able to raise the level of the team, Victor Manuel Vucetich He would be living his last months in the institution, so Ricardo Peláez already has 5 candidates to fill him.

According to ESPN, Ricardo Peláez already has Plan B, C and D in case Víctor Manuel Vucetich is removed from his position as coach of the Flock.

The first on the list is Ignacio Ambriz, who has not yet renewed with the León Club and if he does not renew, he would be free to sign with the Herd.

Other serious candidates are Antonio Mohamed and Juan Carlos Osorio, coaches who are without a team and who know Mexican soccer well.

Last but not least, there are the figures of the always mentioned Matías AlmeydaAlthough it is a distant possibility, it is always a candidate.

The last on the list is Marcelo Míchel Leaño, who already works in Chivas but has never taken the reins of the team.

