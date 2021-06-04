Chivas: Rey Mysterio reveals his love for the Sacred Flock

Mistery King, the famous WWE wrestler, spoke about his more Mexican side and even took out his love for soccer, as he revealed that he is a loyal fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

In an interview with Mediotiempo, Rey Mysterio declared that he inherited this love for the Sacred Flock from his father, who is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and has always supported the rojiblanco team.

“My father was always from Chiverío, he being from Guadalajara. I had to go see a Classic, I went with my Chivas shirt to give my son, who is an Americanist, in the tower. It must have been 2012 because it was at its peak in WWE. “

Mysterio also spoke about what it means to represent Mexico internationally, because, despite the fact that he was born in San Diego and is widely criticized, he carries Mexican blood and identifies with the Latino culture.

“It is a pride to represent my country, although they criticize that I was born in San Diego, but I am of Mexican blood, my parents are from Guadalajara”

