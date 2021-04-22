Chivas: Results the herd needs to enter the Repechage on Matchday 16

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara took a huge step towards their qualification at Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of lto Liga MX by defeating the Rayados from Monterrey at BBVA in the pending match they had on Day 12, reaching 19 points and settling in ninth position, very close to achieving their postseason ticket, which they could tie this weekend if they beat the Rojinegros del Atlas.

With 17 teams still alive in the tournament, Chivas could be able to sign their playoffs early, but to do so they will have to defeat the Atlas Foxes and wait for some combinations of results that they need to be given on the same date 16.

Chivas visits Atlas this Saturday and by then they will know the result of the match between the Xolos de Tijuana and the Rayos del Necaxa, a game in which the Flock needs the frontiersmen not to win, because that would give them the opportunity to ‘take it off’ from them. On the last day, since the border would remain at 16 or 17 points, 5 and from the hypothetical 22 points that the Flock would reach with a victory in Jalisco.

For Saturday, Chivas will also know the result of the match between Puebla and Pumas, I find that Guadalajara needs the UNAM not to win, presenting the same situation as those of the Xolaje, since the auriazules would stay with 17 or 18 points, 4 units of the possible 22 that the Herd would sign if they win against Atlas.

If these two results are given and Chivas beats Atlas on Saturday, the Flock would only be aware of the match between Pachuca and Santos on Monday, a meeting in which Guadalajara favors a draw or defeat of the Tuzos, who would stay with 17 or 18 points.

Speaking of the Tapatío Classic, the tie would not be of much use to Chivas, because with its hypothetical 20 units it could be ousted by the UNAM Pumas, a team that has 17 points and a difference of -1 goal, which would leave 0, in case of a victory by the smallest difference, beating Chivas who has -1

The case of Pachuca is similar, since only Tuzos would reach 20 units, although the Hidalgo have a difference of -4, so they would have to win by 5 goals to overcome Chivas in goal difference. The tie in this area favors the Flock for having more goals scored.

If they win, Chivas is also favored by the stumbling blocks of Gallos and Mazatlán, teams that could no longer catch up on the last day.

Chivas will close the tournament against Tigres, which could also be the last train for both teams looking to get into the Repechage.

Both Chivas and Tigres will have their classics on this Day 15, so they could arrive with full pressure, or with the relaxation of already knowing they have qualified for the Repechage.

